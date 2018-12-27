Did Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up … Again?

Is it over … again? Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are once more facing split rumors after fans noticed their absence from each other’s social media and other seemingly telling clues.

The model, 23, and the singer, 25, did not post any photos of each other over the holidays as they have in years past. Hadid instead shared a throwback pic on Tuesday, December 25, of her family with Santa, while Malik opted to stay silent on social media.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel’s last Instagram post with the former One Direction member was on October 21. “Flyin home to my happy place,” she captioned a shot of herself cozying up to her shirtless beau, along with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Malik does not have any photos of Hadid on his Instagram account. The X Factor alum also does not follow her, though she still follows him on the platform.

The L.A. native was spotted leaving the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” crooner’s apartment most recently on October 5.

Hadid got cryptic on December 14 amid breakup speculation when she retweeted a post from Kehlani that read: “I do not owe you myself. I do not owe you any information about me beyond what i choose for you to know. I do not owe you strength when i am weak. I do not owe you answers just because you ask.”

Malik’s cousin Jawaad Saeed posted a selfie with the “Let Me” singer on Instagram on Thursday, December 27. “Through best and worst, take a bullet for you,” he captioned the pic. “Keep happy my bro.”

Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, gushed exclusively to Us Weekly on October 11 about her daughters’ — the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 54, is also the mother of Bella Hadid — boyfriends. “I love whoever my children love and I’m very blessed with the men that they chose,” she raved at the time. “I’m happy.”

A source told Us in October that Gigi and Malik’s romance “has been very intense” since they reunited in April after two months apart: “She’s really turned into a recluse and has been spending all of her time with him.”

Another pal revealed, “Zayn is loving that Gigi is all over him. He thinks she’s the hottest girl on the planet.”

The duo were first linked in November 2015.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

