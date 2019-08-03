Hannah Brown Calls Herself a 'Dummy,' Jokingly Complains About Solo Massages





Massage for one? The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown seems to regret ending up alone for one hilarious reason.

“I now have to give myself my massages,” the reality TV star, 24, joked in an Instagram Story video on Saturday, August 3.

The ABC personality recorded herself scratching her back with a purple massage tool. “Dummy. It’s not as fun,” she continued. “I’m getting it done.”

She took the joke even further. In the first clip, she captioned the video, “What even is this torture contraption?” In the next shot, she wrote “Independent woman,” in a text bubble above her head.

Even though the Bachelorette lead broke up with her final pick, Jed Wyatt, on the final episode of the reality show, she may not end up alone.

The former beauty pageant asked out her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, for drinks on the After the Final Rose special — and Us Weekly exclusively revealed the twosome hung out at her house on Thursday, August 1.

“He spent the night,” a source told Us. “He went to her house and stayed there and left in the morning.”

Photos obtained by TMZ showed Cameron, 26, leaving Brown’s Los Angeles home with her escorting him out on Friday, August 2.

The Bachelor alum broke up with her fiancé, 25, after learning he was still in a relationship with Haley Stevens when he left for the dating show.

The dramatic confrontation was filmed for the show’s finale, and Brown broke up with him in a private phone call shortly after.

“That’s not what I said yes to,” she told host Chris Harrison at the time.

Wyatt, for his part, spoke about the drama on an episode of Ali Fedotowsky and Rachel Lindsay’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on Friday, August 2.

He denied that he cheated on both Brown and Stevens and claimed that he did not intend to like shady tweets about his ex-fiancée on Instagram. “The comment rolled into my notifications, I tapped it,” he said. “Wherever I tapped it, it liked it.”

