Coming clean? Jed Wyatt opened up about his Bachelorette journey, from slamming ex-fiancée Hannah Brown on social media to running into ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens after his engagement.

The singer, 25, spoke out at length during the Friday, August 2, episode of Ali Fedotowsky and Rachel Lindsay’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. The former Bachelorettes did not go easy on him either. They forced him to address whether he cheated on Brown, 24, after he popped the question, if he believes Stevens is using their past to advance her career and how he felt about the Alabama native’s openness about her fantasy suite foray with Peter Weber.

Wyatt proposed to Brown during the Tuesday, July 30, finale of The Bachelorette. However, the couple hit a rough patch when Stevens came forward with allegations that the Tennessee native only went on the show to promote his music, leading her to believe that they would resume their romance when he returned from filming.

The former pageant queen confronted the songwriter about Stevens, at which point he admitted that he told her “I love you,” took vacations with her and introduced her to his family. He maintained that the two were never in an official relationship, though.

“How would you ever be ready to be engaged? Like, what?” Brown asked. “Like, I’ve been doing all the freaking steps and, like, know what I wanted. There’s just a lot that does feel like it’s like career and be noticed and it feels like it’s, like, using me, our relationship for that.”

The Bachelor alum ultimately dumped Wyatt via a phone call, which was not filmed. She then asked out runner-up Tyler Cameron during the live portion of the finale.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the general contractor, 26, and Brown hung out at her Los Angeles apartment on Thursday, August 1.

