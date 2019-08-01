Having second thoughts? Jed Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, revealed that she contemplated telling Bachelorette Hannah Brown about her relationship with the musician before going public with her account.

“I thought about, you know, how could I get in touch with her directly?” Stevens said on the “Reality Steve Podcast” on Wednesday, July 31. “I thought, ‘Her brother now follows me on Instagram, maybe I can reach out to him.’ But then it’s like, I don’t know what he’s said about me to her.”

Stevens admitted that she had gone back and forth about her decision “every single day.” She claimed to have called her mother “on many occasions” to ask whether she made the right call. However, she acknowledged that she wanted to ensure that her narrative was illustrated accurately.

“It’s easy from an outside perspective to say, ‘Well, you should’ve done it this way’ or ‘You should’ve done it that way,’” she continued. “But when you’re kind of in the thick of it, you’re just making the best decisions that you can with the people that are surrounding you and advising you and helping you make those decisions.”

News of former fan favorite Wyatt being on The Bachelorette while in a relationship with Stevens rocked Bachelor Nation in June. At the time, Stevens told Us Weekly that she was aware the 25-year-old joined the ABC series to boost his career. However, she claimed he was supposed to return to her and their relationship upon departing the show.

“In hindsight, I’m embarrassed that I let myself be on the back burner that way. I’m still a strong, independent woman,” Stevens told Us in June. “I look back now and I’m like, ‘Why did you do that, Haley?’”

Brown, 24, got engaged to Wyatt during the second half of The Bachelorette’s two-night season finale. However, this moment was bittersweet as it was followed by a confrontational conversation the former pageant queen had with the Nashville resident about reports that claimed he’d had a secret girlfriend all along.

After the final rose, Brown revealed that she was no longer seeing Wyatt. She also asked out runner-up Tyler Cameron for drinks.

Stevens praised Brown on the “Reality Steve Podcast” for how she “handled herself” amid the finale’s drama, adding: “[She was] kind of calling him on his s–t and standing up for herself — and, like, I think that was amazing and that’s probably the thing that’s the most important of the entire episode.”

Wyatt appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday, August 1, to share his side of the story. In doing so, he noted his reasoning for not disclosing details about his relationship with Stevens. “I was fearful and held out on some of the details that in turn caused us to end,” he said.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!