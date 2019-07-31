



Jed Wyatt might be singing the blues after his split from Hannah Brown , but during his time on The Bachelorette , the country crooner used any chance he could get to pull out his guitar in hopes of getting noticed.

The Nashville resident admitted to Brown early on in season 15 that he initially came on the reality dating show to further his music career, but the former pageant queen accepted his honesty and moved forward with their relationship. While their love flourished and played out on the show, Wyatt’s past came back to haunt him.

Fellow country music singer Haley Stevens came forward in June with claims that she and Wyatt were still in a relationship when he took off to film The Bachelorette. While Brown didn’t know about the drama when the cameras were rolling, the Alabama native sent fan favorite Tyler Cameron home on the season finale and accepted a proposal from Wyatt — which of course, came in the form of a song.

“After all that you’ve been through / And those times you wish you knew / Who was on the other side of all those restless nights / We always knew it’s me and you,” he sang to Hannah as she cried.

After the couple returned home from Greece, Brown couldn’t ignore the chatter about Stevens, and ultimately ended her engagement to Wyatt during the After the Final Rose special. The University of Alabama alum accused Wyatt of using their relationship to further his career at the time as well.

Watch the video above to relive all of the times Wyatt pulled out his guitar during The Bachelorette.

