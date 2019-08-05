



Making the rounds? The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron went back to Gigi Hadid’s apartment after their date in Brooklyn on Sunday, August 4, Us Weekly confirms.

The general contractor, 26, and the supermodel, 24, left the members-only club Dumbo House separately around 10 p.m., with Hadid exiting through the front door near Almondine Bakery and Cameron sneaking out a back door and through an alley. They got into the same SUV, and a chauffeur drove them to Hadid’s home in the NoHo neighborhood of New York City.

An eyewitness tells Us that Hadid “looked very happy” as she left the club, while Cameron “was smiling as he entered the car.” He kept it casual in a striped T-shirt and jeans, and she wore an oversize green top, jeans and black boots.

Earlier in the night, the pair, who followed each other on Instagram in July, “were laughing and having a great time with each other” while eating and drinking inside Dumbo House, according to the eyewitness.

Cameron and Hadid’s outing came three days after he slept over Hannah Brown’s place in the Los Angeles area. Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the Bachelorette season 15 lead invited her runner-up over for drinks late Thursday, August 1, on the heels of her breakup from fiancé Jed Wyatt.

“He spent the night,” a source told Us. “He went to her house and stayed there and left in the morning.”

Brown, 24, called off her relationship with the Jupiter, Florida, native on the Tuesday, July 30, finale of the ABC reality dating series. She then gave Wyatt, 25, her final rose, and he proposed. However, rumors about the singer-songwriter’s past relationship with fellow musician Haley Stevens rubbed Brown the wrong way, and she decided to end their engagement. At the end of the finale, she asked out Cameron.

“I value and cherish our relationship and our friendship, and that’s something I don’t wanna just cut off cold turkey because it didn’t work out,” Cameron said on “The Viall Files” podcast later on Tuesday. “[She’s] someone I would hope to have a drink with and see what happens.”

The former Miss Alabama USA, for her part, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, July 31: “I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions. He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the happiest. roll tide.”

Hadid previously dated singer Zayn Malik on and off from late 2015 until this January.

