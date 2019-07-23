The Bachelorette frontrunner Tyler Cameron has a famous admirer! During the Monday, July 22, episode of the hit ABC show, a Twitter user pointed out that the Florida native and supermodel Gigi Hadid began following each other on Instagram.

“Welp, there goes my chance,” Twitter user Courtney Soulsby joked alongside a screenshot that shows Hadid, 24, had just started following the general contractor.

Fan Brooke Converse Adams then added a photo that shows Cameron, 26, had returned the favor and began following Hadid minutes after. “It gets worse,” she captioned the pic.

Bachelorette viewers were quick to chime in with their thoughts on Cameron — who is currently vying for the heart of Hannah Brown — and Hadid. (The California native was most recently linked to Zayn Malik, from whom she split in January.)

“I mean, something like this was inevitable, right?” one wrote. Another added: “All of #BachelorNation sighs.”

Hadid wouldn’t be the first celebrity to pursue a contestant from this season of The Bachelorette. Demi Lovato has been open about her adoration for Mike Johnson, who was eliminated from the show earlier this month.

“Mike I accept your rose,” the “Confident” songstress, 26, wrote in an Instagram Story on July 1. “IM RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO.”

Lovato then shouted her praises in a video that showed the portfolio manager, 31, on the screen. “Swing me, kiss me, boo boo!” she said.

Johnson later opened up to Us Weekly about his thoughts on Lovato’s profession of love. “I’m flirting with her too. Tell her, ‘What’s up, baby?’” he told Us at the Men Tell All taping. “I would definitely take her out for an initial date, yeah. 100 percent not scared about it at all. I would be like, ‘Oh, my God! Girl, come here.’”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

