It goes down in the DMs. Sliding into someone’s direct messages on social media has become a running joke online, but privately messaging someone on Twitter, Instagram, or another public platform has actually been the start of several high-profile relationships.

Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, started chatting on Twitter before they hung out for the first time at the 2017 Met Gala in New York City. The youngest member of the Jonas Brothers told Vogue magazine in December 2018, the same month they said “I do,” that their online interaction was “friendly with an eye toward flirtation.”

But the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor and the Quantico alum aren’t the only ones whose relationship was kick-started on social media. Sarah Hyland knew her boyfriend, Wells Adams, from his role as the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise, but they may have never met in person if she didn’t write a few flirty tweets as she watched him on the reality series.

The list goes on and on: Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, connected over Instagram after she attended one of his concerts and posted a picture from the event. Rapper Travis Mills messaged his girlfriend, Madeleine Petsch, on Facebook to congratulate her after Riverdale premiered in January 2017 — and they have been together ever since.

Keep scrolling to read all the love stories of celebrity couples who met on social media!