Getting messier by the minute. 90 Day Fiancé‘s Colt Johnson has filed for divorce from his wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, after her latest arrest, Us Weekly confirms.

According to documents obtained by Us, Johnson, 33, submitted the paperwork for the dissolution of his marriage to Dos Santos Lima, 32, on Friday, January 11, the same day she was charged with first-degree domestic battery following an alleged altercation with her husband. (The filing was paid for by his mother, Debra Johnson.)

Us can confirm that Dos Santos Lima posted bail on Friday and has since been released.

“He had a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jay Rivera told Us of Johnson’s wounds after the incident in question.

Authorities found the Brazil native at a friend’s house, where she claimed that the software engineer had physically assaulted her. “After cleaning her off, officers determined that the cuts were not consistent with the kind of bleeding she was claiming,” Rivera said. “She also has scratches on her abdomen, but those injuries were also not consistent with the length of [Johnson’s] fingernails.”

Dos Santos Lima posted a photo of her bloody face on her private Instagram account before being taken into custody. “Colt called the cops on me we argue,” she captioned the snapshot on Thursday, January 10. She then alleged that the “reason” for the fight was that the Las Vegas-born star purchased a pornographic movie titled UNCUT* Jacuzzi Sex with Katrina Moreno.

The TV personalities, who have been plagued by cheating scandals since December, had two previous altercations that led to her arrest for domestic violence in 2018: once in June, days prior to their wedding, and once in November. The charges were dismissed in both cases.

