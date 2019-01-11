90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima was arrested and charged with first degree domestic battery following an alleged altercation with her husband, Colt Johnson, on Friday, January 11, Us Weekly confirms.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived at the couple’s home outside of Las Vegas at 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, January 10, and found that the software engineer, 33, had physical injuries.

“He had a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied,” Officer Jay Rivera tells Us. The Brazilian reality star, 32, was not present in the home at the time.

Authorities found Dos Santos Lima at a friend’s house, and she told them Johnson had physically assaulted her.

“After cleaning her off, officers determined that the cuts were not consistent with the kind of bleeding she was claiming,” Rivera adds. “She also has scratches on her abdomen, but those injuries were also not consistent with the length of his (Colt’s) fingernails.”

She later shared a shocking picture of her bloody face on Instagram. “Colt called the cops on me we argue,” she captioned the graphic image on Thursday. She then alleged that the “reason” for the fight was that Johnson purchased a pornographic movie titled “UNCUT* Jacuzzi Sex with Katrina Moreno” for $59.99.

The officer continued, “It’s a he-said, she-said situation right now. Given her two prior arrests, we determined that she was the aggressor in this case. She will be held in jail for what we call a ‘12-hour cooling-off period.’”

The Instagram star is being held on $3,000 bond, which she asked fans to help her pay. Shortly after her arrest, she posted a link to a GoFundMe page in the description section of her Instagram account.

“LARISSA – 90 day fiance star – WAS ARRESTED After Bloody Fight with Colt, her husband,” the fundraiser website reads. “Cops checked Larissa’s criminal history and saw she had two previous arrests for domestic battery and arrested her again. She’s being held on $3,000 bond. She will need an attorney.”

In November, the native of Brazil was arrested for misdemeanor battery against Johnson, whom she married less than a year ago, in Clark County, Las Vegas. She Did not face charges for the incident, however. A month later, Dos Santos Lima accused her husband of cheating after she was informed that he was “sending d—k pics to other women.”

“Colt is cheating [on] me with this girl!” she captioned a screenshot of alleged messages between Johnson and a mystery woman. “And [he has] plans to use me until he [finishes] Happily Ever After.”

Dos Santos Lima met on social media and got engaged five days after they met in person in Mexico. They tied the knot in June 2018.

