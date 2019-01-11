90 Day Fiancé couple Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson allegedly got into a physical fight after he reportedly purchased porn.

Dos Santos Lima, 32, posted a photo of her bloody face on Thursday, January 10, via her private Instagram. “colt called the cops on me we argue,” she wrote alongside the shocking pic.

In a second post, the Brazilian native alleged that the “reason” for the fight was her husband buying porn. She shared a screenshot of a $59.99 movie.

Dos Santos Lima and Johnson, 33, met on social media and got engaged five days after they met in person in Mexico. They tied the knot in June 24.

In November, Dos Santos Lima was arrested for misdemeanor battery against Johnson in Clark County, Las Vegas. Us Weekly later confirmed she would not face charges for the incident.

A month later, Dos Santos Lima accused Johnson of cheating on her. Johnson spoke out about their relationship on December 22 and claimed they are trying to “heal” amid the accusations.

“Thank you, every one of you. The good, the bad, and the ugly. Regardless of what camp you fall into, I hope that each of you and your families are safe and happy during this holiday season,” he wrote alongside a video of him and his wife in holiday accessories. “I am not proud of my actions as of late, I learned a lot about my self and I hope moving forward that I can become a better person because of it.”

He concluded: “As for my family, Larissa, my mother and the fur kids are going to try to take a break and heal. I pray that we can all come together and remember why we are a family, why we love each other. Happy holidays and best wishes. Love you all.”

Us Weekly has reached out to TLC, a rep for Dos Santos Lima and Johnson and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for a comment.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

