Taking a breather. 90 Day Fiancé‘s Colt Johnson has a new lease on life after his wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, accused him of cheating on her earlier this month.

“Thank you, every one of you. The good, the bad, and the ugly,” Johnson, 33, began an Instagram caption to a video of him and Dos Santos Lima, 32, decked out in holiday accessories on Saturday, December 22. “Regardless of what camp you fall into, I hope that each of you and your families are safe and happy during this holiday season.”

“I am not proud of my actions as of late, I learned a lot about my self and I hope moving forward that I can become a better person because of it,” the reality star continued. “As for my family, Larissa, my mother and the fur kids are going to try to take a break and heal. I pray that we can all come together and remember why we are a family, why we love each other. Happy holidays and best wishes. Love you all.”

The video itself also included the text: “Happy holidays from our family to yours. Stay safe and only the best wishes in 2019. It’s never too late to feel a little more alive.”

The Brazil native railed against her husband over his alleged infidelity, claiming he was still flirting with other women, in a series of Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 19. “I am just destroyed,” she said in an Instagram Story video at the time. “I have no words. I’ve been helping him … night and day, helping him make Cameos … he’s just using me.”

Dos Santos Lima shared a photo of an exchange with one woman who claimed that Johnson had told her that he was single before messaging her: “He said y’all were divorced on Instagram and messaged on Instagram but that’s really it.”

One day prior, the Las Vegas native said that he planned to fight to repair his relationship with his wife after she accused him of cheating. “All of these accusations are ridiculous and need to stop,” he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, December 18. “Whatever problems I have in MY relationship I’ll deal with them. I will work on them in private. There is nobody special for me, there is no new girlfriend, I love Larissa and I want to fight for our relationship and I apologize for all the pain I caused to her.”

Dos Santos Lima originally accused her husband of cheating on December 13, sharing screenshots of multiple direct messages. In one, a woman told her that the software engineer was “sending d–k pics to other women just so you know … He’s cheating on you and that sucks.”

The reality TV pair, who are currently appearing on season 6 of the TLC show, met via social media; he proposed five days after they met face-to-face. However, his family was very concerned that she was only with him for a green card. The couple tied the knot on June 24, less than five months before she was arrested for domestic battery for the second time.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

