Here we go again! 90 Day Fiancé’s Larissa Dos Santos Lima railed against her husband, Colt Johnson, over his alleged infidelity in a series of Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 19.

The reality star, 32, shared a photo of an unidentified woman flashing her butt in front of a picture of Larissa and accused Colt, 33, of continuing to flirt with other women online behind her back and using her to help him pad his bank account.

“I am just destroyed,” the TV personality said in an Instagram Story video on Wednesday. “I have no words. I’ve been helping him … night and day, helping him make Cameos … he’s just using me.”

Larissa continued, saying that he was messaging a girl through the night while she was in bed with him. “I am destroyed, he should’ve stopped, you know?”

The Brazil native also pleaded for the women exchanging NSFW photos with her spouse to stop.

“Why you wanna message him?” she asked through tears. “Why you wanna make me sad? Why you wanna hurt me? Why you wanna do it? You know, his woman suffer … Why you wanna send him all types of pictures, his woman suffer?”

“I just would like that those girls stop it,” she said. “I know that he’s wrong, but you need to stop it, too. Those girls need to stop it.”

Larissa asked fans not to continue to book him. “Please don’t book cameos from Colt,” she wrote on Instagram Stories on Wednesday. “I helped him made [sic] money but I never see this money!!!! Please cancel all cameos. While I do it he flirt online.”

She shared a photo of an exchange with one woman who claimed that Johnson said he was divorced before messaging her: “He said y’all were divorced on Instagram and messaged on Instagram but that’s really it.”

One day prior, Colt said that he planned to fight to repair his relationship with Larissa after she accused him of cheating.

“All of these accusations are ridiculous and need to stop,” he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, December 18. “Whatever problems I have in MY relationship I’ll deal with them. I will work on them in private. There is nobody special for me, there is no new girlfriend, I love Larissa and I want to fight for our relationship and I apologize for all the pain I caused to her.”

Larissa initially told fans that Colt had been unfaithful to her on Instagram Stories on December 13. “Colt is cheating [on] me with this girl!” she captioned a photo. “And [he has] plans to use me until he [finishes] Happily Ever After.”

Colt admitted to making mistakes in an Instagram post on Sunday, December 16. “Yes, I have received massive amounts of attention from fans, especially women,” he wrote. “These things mixed with a relationship that has its problems makes for a dangerous scenario. I crossed the line between fan and fandom. The reality sometimes is lost and this is something I have to handle in private.”

The troubled twosome found each other via social media before meeting in person in Mexico. Colt proposed five days later despite his family’s concerns that she was using him for a green card.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

