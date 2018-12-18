Not giving up. 90 Day Fiancé’s Colt Johnson opened up about rumors he cheated on his wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, December 18.

“All of these accusations are ridiculous and need to stop,” Johnson, 33, wrote alongside a picture of himself that shows Dos Santos Lima snuggling up to him. “Whatever problems I have in MY relationship I’ll deal with them. I will work on them in private.”

The reality star added: “There is nobody special for me, there is no new girlfriend, I love Larissa and I want to fight for our relationship and I apologize for all the pain I caused to her.”

Johnson’s post comes just days after Dos Santos Lima accused her husband of cheating on her and shared multiple screenshots of alleged messages between him and other women.

“Colt is cheating [on] me with this girl!” the Brazil native, 32, captioned one photo. “And [he has] plans to use me until he [finishes] Happily Ever After.”

Dos Santos Lima, who appears on season 6 of the TLC reality show with Johnson, then wrote in a since-deleted post: “I’m taking a break of internet. Truly hurt me seen my husband flirting online. I’ll be here answering my messages. My dress cost 150 by goodwill, I’m not a gold digger. I always cleaned his house, took care of him. I’m good, I just want to breathe. I can’t keep posting my personal life online, I just wished that he woke up and these women stop to message him [sic].”

Johnson, 33, addressed the cheating claims in a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday, December 16, alongside a clip of former president Bill Clinton’s 1998 confession about having an inappropriate relationship with Monica Lewinsky.

“I have received a lot of direct messages, a lot of things said about what happened. I would like to say yes I am human and I have faults,” he wrote. “I most definitely made mistakes but my relationship with Larissa is more than what you see on TV. We are like any couple in the world with it’s ups and downs. We also have the fortunate misfortune of also exposing our selves for millions of people to dissect, diagnose and discuss.”

He went on to note that he “crossed the line between fan and fandom” and that “the reality sometimes is lost and this is something I have to handle in private.”

This isn’t the first hiccup in the pair’s relationship, however. Dos Santos Lima was arrested in November for domestic battery in Las Vegas for the second time this year (the charges were later dropped.) The two — who met via social media and were engaged five days after meeting face-to-face for the first time — wed in June.

