’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Arrested for Domestic Battery

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, who stars on the current season of 90 Day Fiancé, was arrested for domestic battery in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 10.

The Clark County Detention Center’s website reveals that the TLC star, 32, had bail set at $1,000 and is set to appear before a judge on Tuesday, November 13.

Larissa, who is currently appearing on season 6 of the reality show alongside Colt Johnson, posted a series of social media messages on Instagram on Saturday, changing her profile name to @helpmeimwithoutphone and posting the following message along with her phone number on her biography: “HELP ME …HE TURNED OFF HIDE MY PHONE HELP ME HE WANTS TO CALL THE POLICE HELP ME.”

In now-deleted Instagram Story messages screengrabbed and posted on a fan account, Colt posted an explanation, writing, “Larissa was arrested this afternoon. She suffers from high anxiety and several (sic) depression. She over reacted to problems that do not exist.”

Colt explained that he “proceeded to deactivate her phone to try to defuse the situation” but their disagreement “escalated and matters became worse.”

“She felt this action was a threat towards her and tried to reach out for help,” Colt continued. “Not long after her cry was posted, the police came and knocked down the front door. They drew their guns at me and handcuffed me.”

Revealing that the couple are married, Colt added, “The police interviewed us but not long after they decided to arrest Larissa. No one was hurt and I did not press charges against my wife. However it is policy in the state of Nevada that since we are in a domestic partnership, someone had to be arrested.”

As fans of the series know, Larissa, who is Brazilian, met Colt online. They met in person in Mexico and Colt proposed just five days later. As seen on the show, Colt is used to having his mother take care of him and his family worries that Larissa is using him for a green card.

E! News reports that this is her second arrest for domestic violence. Larissa was arrested earlier this year but charges were subsequently dismissed.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!