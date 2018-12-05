They’re married! 90 Day Fiancé stars Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima tied the knot on June 24, according to online records from the Clark County Court in Nevada.

As first reported by Radar Online, the couple applied for their marriage license on June 11, nearly two weeks before they quietly became husband and wife.

The news of Colt and Larissa’s wedding comes after she was arrested for domestic battery in Las Vegas on November 10. The 32-year-old was held on $1,000 bail.

Shortly before her arrest, Larissa changed her Instagram handle to @helpmeimwithoutphone and posted a message that read, “HELP ME …HE TURNED OFF HIDE MY PHONE HELP ME HE WANTS TO CALL THE POLICE HELP ME.”

Colt, 33, later wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Larissa was arrested this afternoon. She suffers from high anxiety and several [sic] depression. She over reacted to problems that do not exist.” He explained that he “proceeded to deactivate her phone to try to defuse the situation,” but things “escalated and matters became worse” when police officers “came and knocked down the front door.”

Colt hinted at the time that he and Larissa were married as he wrote in his message that he “did not press charges against my wife.”

As 90 Day Fiancé fans know, the pair met on social media. Colt proposed to the Brazil native just five days after they first came face-to-face in Mexico. His family has repeatedly voiced concerns that Larissa used him to get into the U.S.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

