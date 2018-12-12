In the clear. 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima will not face charges for her November arrest on domestic battery charges, Us Weekly confirms.

The TLC star, 32, who stars on season 6 of the reality show, was arrested in Clark County, Las Vegas, in November for misdemeanor battery charges against husband Colt Johnson. Shortly before her arrest, she changed her Instagram handle to @helpmeimwithoutphone and shared a cryptic message reading, “HELP ME … HE TURNED OFF HIDE MY PHONE HELP ME HE WANTS TO CALL THE POLICE HELP ME.”

Johnson, 33, later addressed the incident on his Instagram Stories. “Larissa was arrested this afternoon. She suffers from high anxiety and several [sic] depression. She over reacted to problems that do not exist,” he wrote, noting that he “proceeded to deactivate her phone to try to defuse the situation.”

However, matters “escalated” and then “became worse” when authorities “came and knocked on the front door.” The reality star added: “The police interviewed us but not long after they decided to arrest Larissa. No one was hurt and I did not press charges against my wife. However it is policy in the state of Nevada that since we are in a domestic partnership, someone had to be arrested.”

According to E! News, Lima was previously arrested earlier this year on domestic violence charges but they were dismissed.

The Brazilian native met Johnson on social media and he proposed five days after meeting her in person in Mexico, despite his family’s concerns that she didn’t truly love him and was using him for a green card.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

