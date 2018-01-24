Modern, indeed! Sarah Hyland revealed in a new interview how she met her boyfriend, Wells Adams.

“Have you seen those memes of ‘Slide Into the DMs’? That. He slid into my DMs,” the Modern Family star, 27, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, January 23. (DMs are direct messages on Twitter and Instagram.)

Hyland first began following Adams, 33, on social media when he vied for JoJo Fletcher’s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. The following summer, they exchanged several flirty tweets after his stint as the bartender on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.

“I thought he was funny, and he was a fan of [my] show,” the actress explained. “I saw him as the bartender and I was like, ‘That’s really cute!’”

When the radio DJ eventually messaged Hyland, she was thrilled. “I was single, obviously, and was like, ‘This is really awesome. You’re being very forward and it’s sexy and not aggressive, but very confident and sexy,’ and I liked that,” she recalled.

For their first date, the couple enjoyed tacos and drinks in Los Angeles. “I love tacos, he loves tacos … we both love tacos,” the Lipstick Jungle alum said. “We have an obsession with tacos. Tacos and tequila, it’s our thing.”

Us Weekly broke the news of Hyland and Adams’ relationship in October. Things began heating up soon after. “It is getting more serious as time passes,” a source exclusively told Us in November. “They really like each other.”

Bachelor alum Ben Higgins also weighed in on the romance in November. “Sarah saw interest in Wells, reached out to Wells, and Wells showed interest back. What a beautiful story,” he said on his Almost Famous podcast. “If their journey leads them together through whatever means, we should celebrate that.”

