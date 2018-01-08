Call it what you want! Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland coupled up on Sunday, January 7, and celebrated the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the InStyle and Warner Bros. bash and Amazon Studios afterparty.

Adams took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to document the day’s events. The Bachelorette alum posted an adorable video of the Modern Family star, 27, having her hair and makeup done at her Los Angeles pad while a member of her glam squad sang to her.

“Yeah sure, you’ve got a stylist,” the Nashville-based radio host captioned the clip. “But do you have someone sing to you while people do your makeup? No? Get on @sarahyland’s level!”

Later in the evening, the DJ, who sported a Time’s Up pin, shared a video of himself and Hyland sharing an intimate moment at the InStyle and Warner Bros. party at The Beverly Hilton hotel. “I’m very proud to know this woman,” Adams wrote alongside a video of Hyland kissing his cheek.

Adams also shared footage of the duo dancing the night away at Amazon Studios’ party at The Beverly Hilton, sponsored by Audi.

As previously reported, Us Weekly broke the news in October 2017 that the Your Favorite Thing podcast host and the Geek Charming actress are dating. Since confirming their relationship on Halloween, the couple have shared several photos of one another on social media and even exchanged “I love you’s” last month.

“They have been dating a while now,” a source told Us of Hyland and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender in November. “It i getting more serious as time passes. They really like each other.”

