Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Say ‘I Love You’

Modern romance! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams gushed over each other in the comments section of her Instagram post while proudly declaring that they love each other.

“Merry Christmas Eve from two people who go to the Ballet in Black Tie Attire and who go to the mall in ridiculously cheesy Xmas sweaters and hats on the same day,” Hyland, 27, captioned a December 24 photo. “I ❤️ you @wellsadams.”

The Bachelorette alum, 33, responded: “I ❤ you more @sarahhyland,” to which the Modern Family star quipped: “Nope.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in October that the actress and reality star were dating. The seemingly inseparable duo have been heating up in recent months, and have been documenting their romance on social media. “They have been dating a while now,” a source told Us in November of the couple. “It is getting more serious as time passes. They really like each other.”

Hyland split from her boyfriend of more than two years, Dominic Sherwood, in August. Adams, meanwhile, was previously linked to Danielle Maltby on Bachelor in Paradise. Maltby opened up to Us Weekly on December 4 about Adams’ new relationship. “Of course we are [still friends]. I’m so happy for him,” Maltby exclusively told Us. “I’ve met Sarah. Sarah is amazing.”

“They bounce off of each other so well, like they really bring out the best of each other,” she continued. “Like they’re both so funny and amp each other up so much. And the smile that Wells gets on his face is unreal. It’s so cute. It really is so cute.”

