She’s happy for them and for all the right reasons! Danielle Maltby opened up about her history with Wells Adams and gushed over his new relationship with Sarah Hyland.

“Oh, of course we are [still friends]. I’m so happy for him,” Maltby exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, December 4. “I’ve met Sarah. Sarah is amazing.”

The Bachelor alum also revealed what makes Adams and Hyland, 27, such a dynamic duo. “They bounce off of each other so well, like they really bring out the best of each other,” she shared. “Like they’re both so funny and amp each other up so much. And the smile that Wells gets on his face is unreal. It’s so cute. It really is so cute.”

As previously reported, the Nashville-based nurse and the Your Favorite Thing podcast host sent Bachelor Nation fans into a frenzy when they shared a passionate kiss on Bachelor in Paradise this summer right before Maltby left the show. After the episode aired, the pair explained on Adams’ podcast that, although they had briefly dated several years ago, they are just really good friends.

Maltby told Us there is no awkwardness between herself and the Modern Family star, who has been dating Adams for several months. “No, she’s really awesome,” the reality star noted, adding that the couple seem really serious. “They spend a lot of time together. Any time Sarah comes to town she’s like, ‘Danielle!’ and I’m like ‘Sarah, it’s so good to see you!’ It’s cute.”

As for her own love life post-Paradise? “I’m not [seeing anyone],” Maltby revealed. “So if you know of any men, send them my way!”

Adams has also spoken to Us about his steamy smooch with Maltby. “I think it’s very flattering that that people are so interested in our little relationship considering it was 15 seconds at the end of an episode,” he exclusively told Us at the 7th annual American Humane Dog Hero Awards in September. “I think ABC did a good job of compounding the interest by not addressing it at the after-show. We are just friends now. If things progress romantically, we’re going to take our time with that and not worry about the show or anything like that trying to make us something that we’re not ready to be. I knew I always wanted to make out with her because she’s gorgeous and awesome and one of my friends. But she’s not part of my friend group, she’s part of my inner circle of friends. So in Nashville I think that was just too weird.”

Us broke the news in October that Adams and Hyland are seeing each other. “They have been dating a while now,” an insider added to Us in November of the seemingly inseparable couple, who confirmed their relationship at Brandi Cyrus‘ Halloween party. “It is getting more serious as time passes. They really like each other.”

