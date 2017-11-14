Longer than you think! Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland have been dating “for a while,” despite just going public with their romance, Ashley Iaconetti exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Bachelorette alum, who went on a date and kissed Adams during Bachelor in Paradise, opened up about the couple while attending the Justice League premiere in Hollywood on Monday, November 13.

“I think they are really public about it. I’m surprised about that. But I’ve known it’s been going on for a while and I think they both really like each other so that’s cool,” she told Us at The Dolby Theater.

The reality star hasn’t hung out with the pair “together,” but she has been with the Nashville resident when he’s FaceTimed Hyland.

“They seem really head over heels and they are really making it work. They are going back-and-forth between the coasts every week,” she said. As for the FaceTime, she added: “I think it was a little bit earlier on. He was really happy and you could tell he really liked her.”

Although Iaconetti is happy for Adams and The Modern Family actress, she admits that The Bachelor and actor coupling is “weird.”

“It’s one of the first collision couples. You know I think a lot of the girls have dated athletes in the past but acting plus Bachelor, not really,” she said.

Iaconetti, meanwhile, is single — but looking. “Somebody who’s really optimistic and easy to talk to that I feel comfortable around. Fun and upbeat and jovial. My type is not that deep dark mystery,” she told Us.

So, would she date a fellow Bachelor Nation alum? “I feel like I’m kind of friends with all of them. So I kind of know them enough. Of course there are a couple guys that if asked on a date I would say yes,” she told Us. “I would say yes to a date with Peter [Kraus]. Yeah. That’s an easy out. I mean he’s super hot. He’s like smoldering and he’s a nice guy. I’ve met him a few times. He’s worthy of a date, for sure.”

