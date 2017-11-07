Sarah Hyland made a public declaration of her feelings for beau Wells Adams on Tuesday, November 7, sharing a photo of herself wearing the Bachelorette alum’s initial on a necklace.

“Call it what you want,” she captioned the Instagram pic, referencing Taylor Swift‘s new song by the same name. The photo shows the Modern Family actress, 26, with a friend. Only her lips and neck are visible, along with a delicate necklace that has a tiny W on it.

Call it what you want 😶 #notbecauseheownsme A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:23pm PST

Hyland added the hashtag #notbecauseheownsme, which is a lyric from the song that’s featured on the Grammy winner’s upcoming new album, Reputation (out Friday, November 10).

The song is a classic Swift ballad and includes the lyrics “Holding my breath / Slowly I said / ‘You don’t need to save me … But would you run away with me?'”

As Us Weekly previously reported, Hyland and Adams, 33, who appeared on JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette and served as the bartender on the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise, have been “seeing each other for months.”

They first went public with their relationship last month when they showed off their coordinated Stranger Things Halloween costumes — she dressed as Dustin while he went as Eleven.

The new couple also shared pics that showed them on a date on Sunday, November 5, with the actress captioning the pic, “He puts up with me” along with a heart emoji.

Hyland split with actor Dominic Sherwood in August after two years of dating. Adams was most recently linked to Danielle Maltby on Bachelor in Paradise.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!