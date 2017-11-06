Getting serious? Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland shared a new photo of her and beau Wells Adams on Sunday, November 5 — with an adorable caption.

Celeb Halloween Couples’ Costumes

“He puts up with me,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a heart emoji. In the snapshot, the pair appear to be out drinking on a date night.

The Bachelorette alum, who appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season 12 last year, shared a photo of his own. This time, the couple lovingly looked at each other as they stood in front of twinkling lights. “Back lit AF,” he wrote.

Stars Who Love The Bachelor

Last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Hyland, 26, and Adams have been “seeing each other for months.” They first went public with their relationship when they showed off their coordinated Halloween costumes. The actress went as Dustin from Netflix’s Stranger Things while he went as Eleven.

“11 hangin’ out with a 10 #strangerthings,” he wrote at the time.

Back lit AF A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

Love Story Beginnings

Hyland more recently split from actor Dominic Sherwood after two years of dating. Adams, meanwhile, was previously linked to Danielle Maltby on Bachelor in Paradise, but the longtime friends have played coy about their status.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!