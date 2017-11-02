Modern Family’s Haley Dunphy may be getting a female love interest soon!

During a Twitter conversation on Wednesday, November 1, Sarah Hyland responded to a fan who asked if Haley was bisexual. “I don’t know what the writers would say? But I confirm,” she responded.

I don't know what the writers would say? But I confirm. https://t.co/KfRXMvCvl8 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 1, 2017

Over the past nine seasons, Haley has not dated a girl, but her romantic life has been a recurring story line. Her first boyfriend was Dylan (played by Reid Ewing), then for multiple seasons, she was in a will-they won’t-they relationship with Andy (played by Adam DeVine).

The writers on the show have not yet commented on Hyland’s tweet, but fans of the show and the actress alike have praised her.

“Yay! Go Sarah! I’m bi and proud,” one follower tweeted. “Thank you so much, you’re a real sweetheart (this literally made my day),” another added.

‘Modern Family’ Cast Through the Years: How They’ve Changed

In real life, Hyland sparked romance rumors when she spent Halloween with Bachelorette alum Wells Adams. The two went as Stranger Things characters Eleven and Dustin. Adams, who was dressed as Eleven, shared a photo of the pair on Instagram, captioning it, “11 hangin’ with a 10.” She also shared a posed Instagram photo, writing, “#StrangerThings have happened.”

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

Us Weekly confirmed that the two have been “seeing each other for months,” but keeping their relationship on the down low. He also recently confirmed on Brandi Cyrus’ podcast that he was “talking to” someone who live in Los Angeles.”

Celebrity Couples and How They First Met: Love Story Beginnings

Hyland split from boyfriend of two years, Dominic Sherwood, earlier this year.

Modern Family airs on ABC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!