Sarah Hyland and former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams are casually dating and have been “seeing each other for months,” a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly.

The Modern Family star, 26, posted their first picture together on Sunday, October 29, with the couple dressed up as Stranger Things’ Eleven and Dustin with the caption, “Stranger things have happened #happyhalloween.” The couple posed in front of a white wall with red handprints behind them.

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

During a recent episode of Wells’ podcast with Brandi Cyrus, the radio host turned Bachelor in Paradise bartender admitted he was “talking to” someone who lived in L.A. and had been spending a significant amount of time there.

The pair had also been engaging in social media flirting, causing fans to speculate whether or not they were hooking up behind the scenes. In August, Wells tweeted, “Taking applications for #BIP5 bar backs now. Please send references..Preferably from Phil Dunphy. I’m kidding the job is yours @sarahyland,” referencing Hyland’s character’s father. Hyland responded, “I’ll start working on my garnishing skills. Oh and I require 35% of your tips…. or free dogs” to which Wells simply wrote, “Deal.”

When Wells contemplated the true meaning behind the hand-waving emoji in August on Twitter, writing,”I dunno guys. I always thought this emoji was more of a ‘give me more food I’m still hungry’ emoji,” Hyland replied, “Hahahaha I just said jazz hands but I’m always down for people to give me more food.”

As previously reported, Hyland split from her boyfriend of more than two years, Dominic Sherwood, in August. Adams was previously linked to Danielle Maltby on Bachelor in Paradise.

