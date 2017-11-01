Bachelorette’s Wells Adams Shares New Photo With Sarah Hyland

Wells, this is cute. Bachelorette alum Wells Adams shared a new photo with Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland on Tuesday, October 31.

As previously reported, Adams dressed up as Eleven from the Netflix smash Stranger Things while Hyland, 26, rocked a Dustin costume.

“Me: I look like Jim Morrison!” Adams joked of his wig in the Instagram caption. “Sarah: You look like your Mom #happyhalloween.”

Hyland initially posted a pic of the pair in their Halloween costumes over the weekend. ““Stranger things have happened #happyhalloween,” she wrote at the time.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that they have been “seeing each other for months.”

Wells is best known for appearing on JoJo Fletcher’s season 12 of The Bachelorette last year. He recently was the bartender on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. Hyland — who has starred as Haley Dunphy on Modern Family since 2009 — split from actor Dominic Sherwood in August after two years of dating.

