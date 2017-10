They don’t mess around! Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest went all-out and even dressed up as each other during their Tuesday, October 31, show and the fun didn’t stop there. Their “Kelly and Ryan’s Best Halloween Show Ever: ‘Look What You Made Us Do'” episode included more than 70 costumes and guests Andy Cohen and Drew and Jonathan Scott got in on the action.

Scroll through the pictures below to see some of their best looks!