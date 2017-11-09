Well(s), Well(s), Well(s)! Ashley Iaconetti dished on Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland’s relationship and revealed how the new couple met!

“They’ve made it Instagram official and I think that’s the new Facebook official. So I would say, you’re not going to post multiple pictures on both ends without them actually being girlfriend and boyfriend,” Iaconetti, 29, teased on the Wednesday, November 8, episode of the Almost Famous podcast. “It was Sarah, Sarah [initiated it].”

Ben Higgins chimed in to further comment on the Bachelorette alum and the 26-year-old Modern Family star’s dating history. “Sarah saw interest in Wells, reached out to Wells, and Wells showed interest back. What a beautiful story,” the Generous Coffee founder, 29, said. “And the fact that they’re having fun — I know Sarah just got out of a relationship, Wells has kind of been dating and also going on Bachelor in Paradise and kind of had his romantic interest — so if their journey leads them together through whatever means, we should celebrate that.”

As Us Weekly exclusively reported in October, the Geek Charming actress and the reality star have been “seeing each other for months.” While the casual couple ave yet to publicly speak out about their relationship, they frequently exchange dirty tweets and have shared loving Instagram photos with one another.

While appearing on The Morning Breath on Wednesday, November 8, Adams revealed that he and Hyland are already looking forward to their future together and have started planning their 2018 Halloween costumes! “We have a really good [idea],” he gushed. “I don’t know if I want to [say it]. People will totally copy it. It’s definitely like in the vein of two things we, like, love dearly. And gender bending happens again.”

Adams and Hyland fueled romance rumors after attending Brandi Cyrus’ Halloween party together dressed as Stranger Things’ Eleven and Dustin. Since then, the couple has been spending a lot of time together and on Tuesday, November 7, Hyland shared a black-and-white photo of herself wearing her beau’s initial. “Call it what you want,” she captioned the pic of the “W” necklace she wore, referencing Taylor Swift’s track of the same name.

Hyland split from actor Dominic Sherwood in August after two years of dating. Meanwhile, Adams was previously linked to his BIP costar, Danielle Maltby.

