Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are together for all the right reasons — one of them being the new couple’s commitment to pulling off another creative Halloween costume in 2018!

While appearing on The Morning Breath podcast on Wednesday, November 8, the Bachelor in Paradise bartender revealed that he and Hyland have already started planning next year’s getup.

“It was really good, right?” Adams said of his and Hyland’s costumes last month (the duo went as Stranger Things’ Eleven and Dustin). “We did talk about next year’s one, and we have a really good [idea]. I don’t know if I want to [say it]. People will totally copy it. It’s definitely like in the vein of two things that we, like, love dearly. And gender bending happens again.”

Although the former Bachelorette contestant refrained from dishing on his relationship with the Modern Family star, 26, he teased that the couple met on “the internet.”

As Us Weekly exclusively reported in October, the Geek Charming actress and the reality star have been “seeing each other for months.” While the casual couple have yet to publicly speak out about their relationship, they frequently exchange flirty tweets and have shared romantic Instagram photos with one another.

On Tuesday, November 8, Hyland shared a black-and-white photo of herself wearing her beau’s initial. “Call it what you want,” she said of the “W” necklace she wore, referencing Taylor Swift’s new track of the same name.

Hyland split with actor Dominic Sherwood in August after two years of dating. Adams was recently tied to his Bachelor in Paradise costar Danielle Maltby.

