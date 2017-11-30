Together for all the right reasons. It may not have worked out for him on The Bachelorette, but Wells Adams has found true love with girlfriend Sarah Hyland.

“They have been dating a while now,” a source tells Us Weekly of the seemingly inseparable couple. “It is getting more serious as time passes. They really like each other.”

The Modern Family actress, 27, took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 28, to gush over The Bachelorette alum, who spent a great deal of time organizing her Friday, November 24, birthday celebrations. “This one,” Hyland captioned a photo of the couple wrapped in each other’s arms. “@wellsadams took my birthday and made it in to an entire week celebration. No one makes me feel as special as you do. Hey… You’re my favorite thing.”

Us Weekly exclusively reported in October that Hyland and Adams are dating. The couple, who confirmed their relationship via Instagram in October at Brandi Cyrus’ Halloween party, spent the past week ringing in Hyland’s new year.

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender and the ABC star celebrated Thanksgiving and the latter’s birthday on Thursday, November 23, with a romantic helicopter ride to Catalina Island.

The duo haven’t shied away from showing love for each other on social media. On November 7, Hyland shared a photo of herself wearing a necklace with Adams’ initial. “Call it what you want,” she captioned the snapshot, a nod to Taylor Swift’s ballad of the same name. “#notbecauseheownsme.”

Call it what you want 😶 #notbecauseheownsme A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:23pm PST

Fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Ashley Iaconetti dished on the relationship while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly at the Justice League L.A. premiere on November 14. “I think they are really public about it. I’m surprised about that,” she admitted at the time. “But I’ve known it’s been going on for a while and I think they both really like each other so that’s cool.”

