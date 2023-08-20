Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell are officially married nearly five months after getting engaged.

Cyrus, 56, and Purcell, 53, wed on Saturday, August 19, in Malibu, according to photos published by Just Jared. In the snaps, Cyrus stunned in a long, white strapless wedding gown and a coordinating veil as she said “I do” to the Prison Break alum on a bed of white rose petals. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Cyrus’ eldest children Trace Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus and Miley Cyrus attended the low-key ceremony, per the photos, and the 30-year-old pop star seemed to be the maid of honor, standing right behind her mother during the ceremony. Miley beamed in a one-shoulder blue dress as she walked down the aisle.

Several days before their union, Tish and Purcell gushed over Miley’s latest musical achievement. “My girl on Sunset….. @mileycyrus we’re proud of you Miles…. ❤️,” Tish wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 17, after seeing a billboard of Miley.

Tish and Purcell, who have not shared further wedding day details, got engaged in April. “A thousand times…. YES ❤️,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a snap of her square-shaped diamond ring.

Amid the pair’s engagement, their respective children — Tish shares five kids with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus and Purcell has two daughters from his past marriage with Rebecca Williamson — were “thrilled” about the proposal news.

“Miley is so grateful that she’s found someone she loves with all her heart,” a source exclusively told Us in May. “Dominic makes her mom so happy, and Miley loves seeing her mom smiling and laughing all the time. Miley couldn’t be more excited for them.”

The insider added that Miley “only wants the best” for Tish after her parents’ divorce. Tish and Billy Ray, 61, were married between 1993 and 2022, with the talent manager filing for divorce in April 2022. Tish cited “irreconcilable differences” in her filing and noted that the pair had not “cohabitated as man and wife for a continuous period of more than two years.”

Billy Ray has since moved on with Australian singer Firerose, whom he proposed to in November 2022.

Tish — who shares Brandi, Trace, Miley, Braison and Noah with the country singer — was first linked to Purcell in July 2022. “Things couldn’t be going better for Tish and Dominic,” a second source exclusively told Us in February 2023. “She truly feels like she found her soulmate. Tish wanted to keep their romance under wraps for a little while until she was sure he was The One.”