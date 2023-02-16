Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell’s Relationship Timeline

Moving on! Tish Cyrus has declared she’s “happy” with Dominic Purcell, her first public relationship following her split from Billy Ray Cyrus.

The former couple got married in 1993 after a whirlwind romance. Following nearly 20 years of marriage, they called it quits for the first time when the country singer filed for divorce in 2010. Tish and Billy later announced their decision to give their relationship another chance.

Two years later, Tish filed her own divorce documents based on “irreconcilable differences” at the time. “This is a personal matter and we are working to find a resolution that is in the best interest of our family,” she told Us Weekly in a statement in June 2013. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Shortly after their breakup made headlines, Us confirmed Billy and Tish’s second reconciliation. The duo — who share Miley, Braison and Noah — ultimately parted ways again in April 2022. (Billy adopted Tish’s kids from her first marriage, Brandi and Trace, before their split.)

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways – not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” the family rep said in a statement at the time, noting that Billy and Tish were ready to create their “own paths” in life. “We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important.”

The “Achy Breaky Heart” performer went on to date singer Firerose and confirmed their engagement in November 2022.

Tish, for her part, was spotted spending time with Purcell. After making their relationship Instagram official the same month Billy confirmed his engagement, the manager has offered glimpses at her blossoming connection with the Prison Break actor on social media.

Meanwhile, Purcell was previously married to Rebecca Williamson from 1998 to 2008, and in an on-again, off-again high-profile romance with AnnaLynne McCord. The twosome originally started dating in 2011 before going their separate ways three years later. They reconciled in 2016 and dated for two more years before calling it quits once more.

In September 2021, McCord praised Purcell for his support as she worked through trauma from past sexual abuse.

“A lot of times we attract what we are. And especially if you haven’t realized your shadow, if you haven’t realized what’s underneath the surface, and I had realized absolutely f–king nothing. So, he was a mirror back to me,” she explained in an interview for Giddy’s Bare. “So many things that happened to him different versions of the same thing had happened to me and vice versa. Dom created space for me but he called me the f–k out. He did not take bulls–t and that’s why I trusted him. I trusted no masculine energies, I trusted no men. Because I figured, ‘I’m going to push every f–king button that you have. And if you cave, I can’t trust you.'”

She added: “There are many reasons why that man forever will be my forever person. Literally, he’s staying at my house right now. We’re not together. … We’re family is what it is now.”

