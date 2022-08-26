Noah Cyrus' New Song Was Partly Inspired by Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' Split

Drawn from life. Noah Cyrus revealed that her new song “Every Beginning Ends” was partly inspired by her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus — and their most recent split.

The “Ready to Go” songstress, 22, released the track on Friday, August 26, as part of her EP of the same name. The song, a duet with Ben Gibbard, begins with the lines, “You went to sleep without saying you loved me / I guess I thought you already knew / You’ve been so cold and far from me, darling / Someone’s at fault, but I’m not blaming you.”

In a press release about the tune, Noah revealed that she looked to her parents’ romance when writing the lyrics with the Death Cab for Cutie frontman, 46.

“We talked about past relationships, failed relationships, our parents’ relationships and relationships that have lasted forever,” the American Horror Stories alum explained. “He told me his dad has a saying: ‘You have to wake up and choose to love someone every day,’ and it sparked this conversational song about the twilight of a relationship and the reluctance to admit that something has run its course.”

Noah went on to say that she related to Gibbard’s dad’s wisdom “in many ways, not only with me, but also just with my parents’ relationship.”

Earlier this year, Tish, 55, filed for divorce from Billy Ray, 61, after nearly 30 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. In court docs obtained by Us Weekly, the actress claimed that she and the “Achy Break Heart” singer have lived in separate residences and have not “cohabited as man and wife for a continuous period of more than two years.”

The estranged duo — who share Miley, 29, Brandy, 35, Trace, 33, and Braison, 28, in addition to Noah — had previously called it quits twice. Billy Ray filed divorce papers in October 2010 before retracting the petition five months later. “I’ve dropped the divorce,” the country star said during an appearance on The View at the time. “I want to put my family back together … Things are the best they’ve ever been.”

Two years later, however, Tish filed her own divorce papers, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. “This is a personal matter and we are working to find a resolution that is in the best interest of our family,” the producer told Us in a statement in June 2013. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

The following month, Us confirmed that the twosome reconciled after going to couples therapy together. “We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together,” a rep for Billy Ray said in July 2013. “We both went into couples therapy something we haven’t done in 22 years of being together, and it’s brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways.”

“Every Beginning Ends” is part of Noah’s upcoming debut album, The Hardest Part, which is due out Friday, September 16.