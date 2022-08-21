Celebrity Kids Following in Their Parents’ Musical Footsteps

Keeping it in the family! Tons of celebrity kids have followed in their musical parents’ footsteps over the years, starting pop careers of their own — and racking up awards in the process.

Miley Cyrus, whose dad Billy Ray Cyrus is a country superstar, is one of the most notable examples of a famous kid following her parents into showbiz. The “Wrecking Ball” songstress landed the role of Hannah Montana when she was just 13 years old, and she soon began releasing music under the character’s name.

In 2008, the Tennessee native released Breakout, her first album that wasn’t affiliated with the Disney show. Spawning the hit singles “7 Things” and “Fly on the Wall,” the album helped launch Miley’s career as an artist who wasn’t just for kids.

The “Midnight Sky” singer later revealed that her some of her dad’s advice helped her progress from a child star to a Grammy-nominated pop icon. “My dad wrote down for me one time, ‘Don’t think outside of the box, think like there isn’t one,’” the Last Song actress told PopCrush in September 2020. “Because if you’re thinking about the box at all, then you always feel a sense of, ‘Am I going too far?’ My dad also says that when you eliminate the way that doesn’t work, you’re a step closer to the way that’s going to work.”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s daughter, Luna, hasn’t officially started her music career, but she’s already made several piano-playing appearances on her parents’ social media. In March 2019, the little one joined her Grammy-winning dad for a rendition of the “Stinky Booty” song that appeared in Legend’s Pampers ad.

Six months later, Luna’s little brother, Miles, joined his dad at the keys while Legend played “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music. “Stop everything,” Teigen captioned the adorable Instagram video in September 2019.

The supermodel’s friend Kim Kardashian also has a musical tot in her brood: daughter North, whom the Skims founder shares with ex-husband Kanye West. In March 2020, the duo’s eldest child — then 6 years old — stole the show when she performed an original song during her dad’s Yeezy presentation at Paris Fashion Week.

“Yea you know my name, it’s Northie!” the little one began. She also gave a shout-out to her cousin Penelope, who was in the audience. “Yay I love you Penelope,” she said while pointing to her pal, whose parents are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

Keep scrolling to see which celeb kids are following in their parents’ musical footsteps.