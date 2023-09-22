Kelly Clarkson has enlisted the help of daughter River Rose for her new song “You Don’t Make Me Cry.”

Clarkson, 41, released the song on Friday, September 22, as a bonus track on the deluxe version of her latest album, Chemistry. River, 9, provided some auto-tuned background vocals for the song and adorably says, “The end,” when the tune comes to a close.

In the chorus, Clarkson sings about someone who doesn’t have the power to make her emotional.

“You don’t make me cry and I cry at everything / You don’t make me feel and I feel more than most now. That says somethin’, doesn’t it? / So, I’m pickin’ you from my garden, weeds aren’t allowed in, guess you missed that song,” the lyrics read.

Related: Kelly Clarkson’s Ups and Downs Through the Years: Career, Love Life, More Our lives would suck without her! Kelly Clarkson has experienced success in the music industry, a messy divorce and first-time motherhood since she became a star. The singer was born on April 24, 1982, in Fort Worth, Texas. Her talent was apparent from a young age, making her a natural for season 1 of American […]

Clarkson previously shared the spotlight with River during a concert in Las Vegas last month. The proud mom later teased that her official collaboration with her daughter had been a long time coming.

“Can’t wait for y’all to hear the other songs on the deluxe, especially River Rose’s feature. She was 5yrs old when she was layin down tracks for ‘you don’t make me cry’ ❤️,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 20.

Aside from her 2021 Christmas album, Chemistry is the first record Clarkson has released since her 2020 split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares River and son Remington, 7. The album, which initially dropped in June, explores the ups and downs of the former spouses’ relationship, as Clarkson teased via Instagram in March.

Related: Kelly Clarkson’s Post-Divorce ‘Chemistry’ Album: Best Lyrics From Each Song Kelly Clarkson is no stranger to a breakup anthem, but her new music hits different following her messy divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Us Weekly confirmed in June 2020 that the American Idol alum filed to legally end her marriage to the manager. The twosome, who started dating in 2011, wed in 2013. “They clashed on […]

“I’ve been working on this project for close to three years now. I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am. The album is called Chemistry,” she wrote at the time, noting that she “didn’t want everybody to think” she was experiencing “just one or two emotions” in the wake of her divorce.

Clarkson continued: “This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. That whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to one thing. There’s the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on. Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you.”

The American Idol alum and Blackstock, 46, who tied the knot in 2013, had a messy split, with their shared Montana ranch being a major point of contention in the divorce proceedings. In 2021, Blackstock testified that he wanted to stay at the Montana residence to pursue his goal of becoming a full-time rancher while Clarkson argued that the property was a “financial burden.” Blackstock eventually moved out of the home in June 2022, three months after the duo finalized their split.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Hollywood's Ugliest Divorces: From Johnny and Amber to Erika and Tom Throughout their time in the spotlight, some A-listers — including Brad Pitt, Britney Spears, Madonna and Tom Cruise, among others — have found themselves involved in pretty messy divorces. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finalized their divorce in 2017, but their relationship drama continued on with a nasty court battle after they’ve both accused each other of verbal and […]

Despite their divorce drama, Clarkson gave Blackstock a heads up about the content on Chemistry.

“We did have a little text exchange about it,” Clarkson said during a June appearance on the Today show. “I don’t even remember why or how it happened, but I was like, ‘Hey, I didn’t just diminish us down to one [thing].’ You know what I’m saying? It’s all in there, the ride. The beauty is in there, as well. Now, there’s a lot of pain, but that’s what happens, for all of us.”