Kelly Clarkson is no stranger to a breakup anthem, but her new music hits different following her messy divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Us Weekly confirmed in June 2020 that the American Idol alum filed to legally end her marriage to the manager. The twosome, who started dating in 2011, wed in 2013.

“They clashed on so many levels, and being in quarantine together [during the coronavirus pandemic] heightened their problems to the point of no return,” an insider told Us at the time.

The pair — who share daughter River (born June 2014) and son Remington (in April 2016) — subsequently entered a messy court battle over finances, property and custody of their kids. It would be nearly two years before they finalized their divorce, with the Grammy winner agreeing to pay Blackstock $45,601 a month in child support until River and Remi “reach the age of eighteen,” graduate high school or otherwise become self-supporting. She was also ordered to pay monthly spousal support of $115,000 until January 2024 and a one-time, tax-free fee of $1,326,161.

While Clarkson was granted primary custody of the children, the “Since U Been Gone” singer and Blackstock share joint physical custody.

As she navigated changes in her personal life, The Kelly Clarkson Show host penned her 10th studio album.

“My producer and I were laughing yesterday because I was like, ‘Remember that time we wrote, like, 25 songs in a week?’ A lot of those are the ones that are on the album,” Clarkson told Variety in June 2022. “I literally wrote most of these almost two years ago. Then I told my label, ‘I can’t talk about this until I’ve gone through it,’ and it’s just taken some time to do that. That’s one of the reasons we’ve done a lot of Christmas stuff the past two years — because I was like, ‘Well, that’s happy!’”

In March 2023, she confirmed the title — Chemistry — is reflective of her past romance.

“I’ve been working on this project for close to three years now. I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am. The album is called Chemistry,” she revealed via Instagram. “I was trying to find a word, it might be one of the songs on the album, but I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing. I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some ‘I’m angry,’ ‘I’m sad’ — just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. That whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to one thing. There’s the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on. Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. So that’s why I named it Chemistry, I thought it was the perfect title to describe the entire album.”

Chemistry is out in full on Friday, June 23. Us is breaking down the most-telling lyrics — so far:

‘Red Flag Collector’

“Sure, you can have the towels / You can take my money / Drag my name ’round town / I don’t mind, I changed it anyway,” Clarkson sings, referring to the hefty divorce settlement and her decision to legally change her name. Us confirmed that she not only dropped “Blackstock,” but tweaked her name to Kelly Brianne, still going by Kelly Clarkson professionally.

In the chorus, Clarkson seemingly references their fight over their Montana ranch. While she wished to sell the property from the beginning, a court ordered that Blackstock — who testified that he wanted to leave the entertainment industry to pursue a career as a full-time rancher — was responsible for the costs of the Montana land and Clarkson could only sell if he failed to make the payments. He was given a 5.12 percent share —equaling $908,800 of its total $17,750,000 value.

“So run your mouth, puff your chest / Play cowboy in the wild, wild west,” she sings. “I don’t mind, take what’s left / High road livin’ is what I do best.”

‘I Hate Love’

During an NYC performance in June 2023, Clarkson admitted she was “really angry” when she penned this song, adding that it’s about when “you can’t stand the person, but you, like, you love them and you’re just like, ‘Why?’”

“I hate love / And The Notebook lied / It’s Complicated is more like what happens / So you can keep Gosling and I’ll take Steve Martin,” she sings, comparing iconic romance movie The Notebook to Meryl Streep’s messy love triangle with her ex-husband (Alec Baldwin) and new love interest (Martin) in the film It’s Complicated.

She appears to slam Blackstock for his winnings in their divorce again the chorus: “Beatin’ my head against a wall / Little by little, you took it all / Love’s no friend of mine / Countin’ your blеssings on my back.”

‘Favorite of High’

Clarkson sings about the other side of chemistry in this track: “You’re my favorite kind of high / Rushin’ through me like a fire / And I need you to know / I say I won’t, but I do / When it comes to lovin’ you / I don’t have no control / You’re my favorite kind of high.”

‘Mine’

Clarkson sings about an ex crossing a line and stealing her shine — “I hope one day someone will take your heart and hold it tight / Make you feel like you’re invincible deep inside / And right when you think that it’s perfect, they cross a line / And steal your shine like you did mine” — which may refer to the messy legal battle with Brandon and his dad, Narvel Blackstock.

The performer was sued by Narvel’s Starstruck Management Group — who managed her for more than 13 years — in 2020, alleging Clarkson owed Starstruck $1.4 million and an apparent $5.4 million in future commissions. Clarkson responded to the suit, which is ongoing, by alleging Starstruck company violated California Labor Code.

In the chorus, she references the film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which follows Kate Winslet’s Clementine erasing her memories of her ex after their split: “Go ahead and break my heart, that’s fine (So unkind) / Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind (Oh, love is blind) / Why am I missin’ you tonight? (Was it all a lie?) / Someone’s gonna show you how a heart can be used.”

‘Me’

Clarkson’s lyrics include a reference to an ex’s insecurities being the “death” of their relationship. A source previously told Us that the twosome were “on the rocks for a long time,” adding: “She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show, and is the star of another hit show The Voice. Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it.”

In the chorus, she seemingly backtracks on the lyrics in her 2015 song “Piece By Piece,” in which she gave Blackstock credit for helping her feel whole after her father’s abandonment. In “Me,” she declares she can fix herself: “I don’t need somebody to hold me / Don’t need somebody to love me / Don’t need somebody to pick these pieces up / I put together my broken / Let go of the pain I’vе been holdin’ / Don’t need to need somebody / When I got me.”