Not holding back! Kelly Clarkson dives deep into her heartbreak and anger on her new single, “I Hate Love,” in the wake of her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The inaugural American Idol, 41, first released the biting track via YouTube on Thursday, June 1, in a video which showcased her live performance of the song at New York City’s Belasco Theatre. While introducing “I Hate Love” on stage, Clarkson reflected on the idea of repeatedly been drawn to someone “you can’t stand” due to the “chemistry factor.”

“You can’t stand the person, but you, like, you love them and you’re just like, ‘Why?’” she questioned, explaining that the “dilemma” perfectly plays out in movie It’s Complicated, in which Meryl Streep’s character has an affair with her ex-husband, who is portrayed by Alec Baldwin. (Steve Martin, who stars as Streep’s character’s new boyfriend in the 2009 comedy, plays the banjo on “I Hate Love.”)

“I’m just really angry, so enjoy,” Clarkson quipped before belting out the track.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I hate love / It’s a bitch sometimes / Mama, I’m sorry for using that word / But I only use it when it applies,” the “Breakaway” songstress croons on the first verse. “I hate love / It’s a cruel reminder / Even when I know it’s bad for me / These memories fill my mind.”

As the breakup tune crescendos — “Why does it hurt so much / When you know it’s the right thing? / Why do I crave your touch? / Love is so damn blinding,” the Kelly Clarkson Show host belts on the pre-chorus — fans can’t help but think of her split from Blackstock, 46.

The “Since U Been Gone” performer filed for divorce from the former talent manager in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. The exes — who are parents of daughter River Rose, 8, and son Remington, 7 — were then locked in a messy, two-year legal battle over child custody, spousal support and more.

The duo eventually finalized their divorce in March 2022, with Clarkson agreeing to pay her ex-husband $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 2024, along with a one-time fee of over $1.3 million. The Grammy winner, who was awarded primary custody of the kids, also agreed to pay $45,601 a month in child support until their children turn 18, graduate high school or become self-supporting.

As the “Heartbreak Song” artist continues to move forward in her career — her new album, Chemistry, drops on June 23 — she and her children are moving to New York City ahead of the fifth season of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“My family is East Coast. They’re North Carolina-based. It was one of those things where I just had to,” the Texas native revealed on TalkShopLive last month. “Also, there were a lot of personal things going on, too. I feel like our family — me and my kids — really needed a fresh start and I just could not get it here [in Los Angeles]. There was just hurdle after hurdle with things.”

Her coparenting relationship with Blackstock, meanwhile, will remain the same.

“This move won’t have much of an impact on Kelly and Brandon’s coparenting relationship since they already live in different states and she has primary custody,” a source exclusively told Us last month.

A second insider exclusively told Us in April: “She has a great coparenting relationship with Brandon, but things haven’t always been easy in terms of their personal relationship. However, they’ve come a long way and are handling things with their kids really well.”