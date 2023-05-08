Keeping some details to herself. Kelly Clarkson‘s upcoming album Chemistry will offer a rare glimpse into her divorce from Brandon Blackstock — but fans shouldn’t expect to hear the whole story.

The singer, 41, revealed during an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Monday, May 8, that certain songs were cut for being “too truth-telling” about her personal life.

“I know people will hear this record and be like, ‘Oh, damn, she went there!’ and I’m like, ‘No, I promise you I didn’t,'” she said, referring to her nearly decade-long marriage to Blackstock.

Clarkson clarified she’s “definitely very honest” in her music even if not everything was included.

“I love that territory. I love hearing something kind of poppy and then it being either angry or super sad,” she continued. “I also have to use humor as a healing mechanism, a coping mechanism. I do that all the time. So, I was writing a love song and I was just angry. I was like, ‘God, why are you still so into something that was so bad?'”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

For the American Idol alum, it wasn’t always easy to reflect on her personal ups and downs. “The emotions kind of murdered me,” Clarkson shared about practicing her highly anticipated tracks on stage. “It was pretty flawless and easy and great. I was almost proud of myself. And then all of a sudden it was just like a wave washed over me.”

Fans have previously praised Clarkson for addressing her split from Blackstock, 46, in her music. “I don’t need somebody to hold me / Don’t need somebody to love me / Don’t need somebody to pick these pieces up / I put together my broken / Let go of the pain I’ve been holdin’ / Don’t need to need somebody / When I got me,” she sang on the “Me” track, which was released early in April.

The former couple tied the knot in 2013 after one year of dating. They went on to expand their family with kids River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 7, before calling it quits following nearly seven years of marriage in 2020.

Clarkson and Blackstock continued to make headlines for their lengthy legal battle over a Montana property. The Texas native, who was declared legally single in September 2021 amid the divorce proceedings, was later ordered to pay Blackstock nearly $200,000 per month, including temporary payments of $150,000 each month in spousal support. In addition to paying an extra $45,601 per month for their children, the “Stronger” singer was granted primary custody.

Clarkson’s professional life surprised fans on Monday when news broke that her talk show would be moving to New York City.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show is moving production to New York. NBC Studios in the historic 30 Rockefeller Plaza will be the new home for the Kelly Clarkson hosted talker. This is an economic investment for New York City and another reason for fans to visit the Big Apple,” a rep for the songwriter told Us Weekly. “This news follows the expansion of New York’s Film Tax Credit, which was recently signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul in the fiscal year 2024 budget.”

The statement continued: “As part of the program’s expansion, New York now provides an incentive to eligible television series that relocate to New York and reduces the eligibility requirements for talk and variety shows from five years of filming to two years of filming.”

Clarkson’s spokesperson noted that the Emmy-winning show is set to begin filming season 5 soon.