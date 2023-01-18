“This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary,” Warner Bros. Television Group CEO Channing Dungey said in a January 2023 statement. “Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic and just plain funny series.”
“The show is in its second year, and I think it just continues to grow creatively,” he told Variety during the 2023 Golden Globes that same month. “In Season 2, which is what we’re watching, each of the characters are getting more dynamic and the situations are getting funnier. So there’s years for this show to go. As for the future of Abbott, I’m just constantly delighted and surprised by what Quinta and her team do.”
Fire Country stars Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer, Diane Farr and Billy Burke. It was originally renewed for a full-season order before receiving a second season pickup as well.
“It’s pretty remarkable to see a new series resonate like this with both broadcast and streaming audiences right out of the gate,” president of CBS Entertainment, Amy Reisenbach, said in January 2023. “Fire Country has so many appealing entry points for the audience. It combines high-stakes action with small town charm, mystery and romance, and a family franchise at its core. We’re blessed to have an incredible team in front of and behind the camera led by amazing producers and writers and an exceptionally talented cast.”
Scroll down to see which TV shows have been renewed or canceled so far for 2023-2024:
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2023-2024? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
The golden age of television. As networks make decisions about their roster of shows, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which projects have been canceled.
As Abbott Elementary's second season premiered on ABC, the hit sitcom received an early renewal for season 3.
“This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary,” Warner Bros. Television Group CEO Channing Dungey said in a January 2023 statement. “Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic and just plain funny series.”
The ABC series explores stories about teachers in a Philadelphia public school. Abbott Elementary stars Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti and Sheryl Lee Ralph.
Ahead of the exciting news, president of ABC Entertainment Craig Erwichopened up about the future of Abbott Elementary.
“The show is in its second year, and I think it just continues to grow creatively," he told Variety during the 2023 Golden Globes that same month. "In Season 2, which is what we’re watching, each of the characters are getting more dynamic and the situations are getting funnier. So there’s years for this show to go. As for the future of Abbott, I’m just constantly delighted and surprised by what Quinta and her team do.”
[jwplayer zEETJUTg-zhNYySv2]
Meanwhile, CBS delivered a highly-anticipated renewal of its own with Fire Country. The drama show focuses on a former inmate seeking redemption by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California.
Fire Country stars Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer, Diane Farr and Billy Burke. It was originally renewed for a full-season order before receiving a second season pickup as well.
“It’s pretty remarkable to see a new series resonate like this with both broadcast and streaming audiences right out of the gate,” president of CBS Entertainment, Amy Reisenbach, said in January 2023. “Fire Country has so many appealing entry points for the audience. It combines high-stakes action with small town charm, mystery and romance, and a family franchise at its core. We’re blessed to have an incredible team in front of and behind the camera led by amazing producers and writers and an exceptionally talented cast.”
Scroll down to see which TV shows have been renewed or canceled so far for 2023-2024:
Credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS
CBS
Fire Country: Renewed for season 2
Ghosts: Renewed for season 3
The Drew Barrymore Show: Renewed for season 4
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
Netflix
Mo: Renewed for its second and final season
Selling the OC: Renewed for seasons 2 and 3
Too Hot to Handle: Renewed for season 5
Wednesday: Renewed for season 2
Uncoupled: Canceled after season 1
Inside Job: Canceled after season 2
1899: Canceled after season 1
Credit: Freeform
Freeform
Grown-ish: Renewed for season 6
Credit: ABC
ABC
Celebrity Family Feud: Renewed for season 9
Claim to Fame: Renewed for season 2
Press Your Luck: Renewed for season 5
Abbott Elementary: Renewed for season 3
Wheel of Fortune: Renewed until season 44
Jeopardy: Renewed until season 45
Credit: Michael Moriatis/Paramount+
Paramount+
Criminal Minds: Evolution: Renewed for season 2
Credit: Julia Terjung/Peacock
Peacock
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin: Renewed for season 2
Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.
FOX
The Jennifer Hudson Show: Renewed for season 2
Sherri: Renewed for seasons 2 and 3
Credit: Ser Baffo/The CW
The CW
All American: Renewed for season 6
Credit: David Bukach/WarnerMedia
TNT
Snowpiercer: Canceled after season 4 and won't air on network
Credit: Lionsgate Television
Starz
Minx: Revived for season 2
Credit: SYFY
Syfy
Chucky: Renewed for season 3
Astrid & Lilly Save the World: Canceled after season 2
Credit: Amazon Studios
Prime Video
Clarkson’s Farm: Canceled after being renewed for seasons 2 and 3