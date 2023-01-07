Winter TV Preview 2023: Inside the Must-Watch New and Returning Shows

Settle in! The winter season is upon us — and it won’t be long before new and returning shows are back on our screens.

Fans of That ’70s Show will see the cast reunite in its upcoming spinoff, That ‘90s Show. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama will be reuniting with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp after starring in the original show from 1999 to 2006.

The comedy series which will be released in January, follows Red and Kitty Forman as they watch over their granddaughter, Leia Forman, while she’s in town for the summer.

Ahead of the Netflix show’s premiere, Prepon opened up about her reaction to being back on set. “It’s so fun. It’s all the same sets,” the actress teased to Us Weekly in June 2022. “When I first went there, I cried. I’m just like, ‘The nostalgia is so strong and it was such an incredible time in my life.’ I can’t wait for people to see it. I think they’re really, really gonna get a kick out of it.”

According to the Orange Is The New Black alum, it was “oddly” not “weird” returning to her roots as Donna.

“It just was like the nostalgia of it,” she continued. “You don’t realize like, it’s still, like, if I hear Todd Rundgren’s [song] ‘Hello, It’s Me,’ I burst into tears ‘cause that’s the pilot song, you know, that was like the Eric and Donna [theme song and] it was a really pinnacle song for that relationship, but yeah, it’s great [to return].”

In February 2022, viewers get to look forward to Outer Banks making a splash on Netflix with its third season. The next chapter in the teen drama picks up after John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow) and newcomer Cleo (Carlacia Grant) end up on a deserted island which they name Poguelandia.

Showrunners Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke previously teased what the group of teenagers can expect to deal with following their overseas escape.

“Romance! That was one thing we really loved about season 1 that’s less of an element of season 2 that we really want to get back to,” Pate shared with Entertainment Weekly in July 2021. “That was the plan, kind of architecting the characters towards opening up some romances in season 3.”

Burke added: “In general, we were basically shot out of a canon in season 2. And we want to have a little more room for like our teen drama and teen romances in season 3, just as a general principle.”

As for the story lines, the audience can expect Big John to play a big role in the next chapter of Outer Banks. “We always knew it was a possibility and we have this card we can play,” Pate noted. “In the evolution of the season, it just became more apparent that we wanted to play it at the end of the season. It was always an idea lingering around and thematically, it sets up some stuff we want to explore in the third season.”

Scroll on for more new and returning shows this winter: