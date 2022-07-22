She’s back! Teen Wolf‘s spinoff series Wolf Pack introduces a brand new supernatural mystery — with Sarah Michelle Gellar at the helm of the story.

“The show focuses on two teenagers who are caught in a wildfire and are wounded by a supernatural creature. In the aftermath, they discover they’re werewolves, and develop an intense bond together,” the synopsis reads. “The two team up, and encounter two other teenagers, the adoptive children of a park ranger, who went through a similar strange wildfire sixteen years ago.”

In July 2022, creator Jeff Davis opened up about getting to work with Gellar on the project.

“Everyone knows that Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a huge influence on Teen Wolf,” the writer said during a panel for Teen Wolf at San Diego Comic Con. “So I always thought it would be amazing if we could bring Sarah Michelle Gellar back to a horror show.”

The horror icon, who made a surprise appearance at the convention, added, “Everything these guys have been saying about family and the atmosphere of Jeff’s shows is really true. I hope you guys come join us!”

Gellar’s role in Wolf Pack marks her return to television after previously starring in hit shows including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Ringer and The Crazy Ones. She has also appeared in I Know What You Did Last Summer, the Scooby Doo film franchise, Cruel Intentions and Southland Tales.

In the upcoming series, Gellar plays an arson investigator Kristin Ramsey who gets caught up in the supernatural activities around her. According to Paramount+, the character is “a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles.”

Along with Wolf Pack, the streaming service is also set to release a Teen Wolf revival movie. The upcoming film will bring back many fan-favorite characters from the original series including Tyler Posey (Scott McCall), Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall), Seth Gilliam (Dr. Alan Deaton), Linden Ashby (Sheriff Noah Stilinski) and JR Bourne (Chris Argent).

Additionally, Colton Haynes (Jackson Whittemore), Ryan Kelley (Deputy Jordan Parrish), Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate), Orny Adams (Coach Bobby Finstock) and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar) will also be returning after being featured in the MTV series during its run from 2011 to 2017.

During the SDCC panel, fans got a glimpse at the trailer, which included a shocking return from Crystal Reed, whose character Allison Argent tragically died in season 3.

