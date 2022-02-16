Where is the rest of the wolf pack? The cast for the Teen Wolf revival movie has been announced, but it doesn’t seem like everyone from the core group will be back.

Paramount+ confirmed in a press release on Tuesday, February 15, that the upcoming film will include Tyler Posey (Scott McCall), along with original cast members Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall), Seth Gilliam (Dr. Alan Deaton), Linden Ashby (Sheriff Noah Stilinski) and JR Bourne (Chris Argent).

Additionally, Colton Haynes (Jackson Whittemore), Ryan Kelley (Deputy Jordan Parrish), Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate), Orny Adams (Coach Bobby Finstock) and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar) will also be returning after being featured in the MTV series during its original run from 2011 to 2017.

A shocking inclusion to the cast list was Crystal Reed, whose character Allison Argent tragically died in Scott’s arms during the Teen Wolf season 3 finale.

There are some fan favorites who aren’t set to return however, with Dylan O’Brien (Stiles Stilinski), Arden Cho (Kira Yukimura), and Tyler Hoechlin (Derek Hale) all notably missing from the project. Cho, 36, was written out after season 5, but Hoechlin, 34, decided to leave the series after season 4 and later returned in a guest star capacity.

After the Teen Wolf revival movie was announced in September 2021, Ashby, 61, seemingly teased that viewers could expect his character’s son to return. When a follower asked whether the Melrose Alum and O’Brien were both planning to come back, Ashby tweeted, “Yup.”

The Deepwater Horizon star previously took a break from playing Stiles in season 7. At the time, O’Brien, 30, filmed fewer scenes to focus on the final film in the Maze Runner trilogy after a stunt-related injury delayed the filming schedule. However, he later returned to wrap up his MTV character’s story.

Following the Teen Wolf series finale, the New York native admitted that there was no plan for him to appear in the last season.

“I wasn’t originally able to be a part of the last 10 [episodes] at all, nor was I contracted to be,” he told Entertainment Weekly in July 2017, noting that he wanted to return to make sure Stiles got a proper ending. “[It was] really important to me.”

O’Brien noted that he was grateful to finish the show that had such an impact on his career.

“For me, it was my first role ever, so it would’ve been hard to eventually just not be a part of something that was still ongoing,” he shared at the time, adding that it was his idea to return. “Fully voluntary. It was all heart.”

The Love and Monsters actor hinted that he didn’t have plans to come back if there was ever a revival in the future, saying, “I haven’t heard anything about this, but I can guarantee you I probably won’t be in it.”

However, he changed his mind by October 2020. “I would jump at the chance to do any kind of thing,” O’Brien told Variety‘s “The Big Ticket” podcast at the time. “We’ll come back together for something at some point.”

O’Brien even though of where Scott’s best friend would be in the future. “It’s so boring, but I would love the idea that he’s like Sheriff,” the actor explained. “That he’s taken over as Sheriff but drives his Jeep instead of a squad car. I just love that. That feels right.”

Since his time on Teen Wolf, O’Brien has appeared in Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Infinite, Flashback and he made headlines opposite Sadie Sink in Taylor Swift‘s All Too Well: The Short Film late last year.

Meanwhile, Hoechlin took on the role of Superman in The CW’s series Supergirl. He later scored his own series at the network, Superman & Lois, alongside Elizabeth Tulloch in the role of Lois Lane.

All 100 episodes of the original MTV series are available to stream on Paramount+.

