



Alpha knowledge! Tyler Posey opened up about a potential Teen Wolf revival — what it would look like, who would return and if the often-buzzed-about project could one day come to fruition.

“Oh, f–k yeah! I’ve always been [open to the idea],” the actor, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively at Netflix’s Fast & Furious: Spy Racers world premiere earlier this month. “I’ve always said that I would love to come back to Teen Wolf if it ever comes back. In a movie or something. I don’t know.”

Indeed, Posey made his feelings known about the format he has long desired for another round of the beloved MTV series. “Soon as I got Teen Wolf, when I was like 18, I envisioned it going like four or five seasons and then a movie. We went six seasons and no movie,” he explained. “So maybe [season 6] was replacing the movie. I think a movie would be really cool. I would love to.”

The Jane the Virgin alum reiterated that he is on board to return, but the decision to move forward is “not up to me.”

When asked if any of his former castmates would not sign on to a revival, he coyly answered with a grin, “I don’t know.”

Teen Wolf aired from June 2011 to September 2017. The supernatural drama starred Posey (Scott McCall), Dylan O’Brien (Stiles Stilinski), Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), Crystal Reed (Allison Argent), Tyler Hoechlin (Derek Hale) and Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate).

MTV announced plans to carry on the franchise in July 2017 ahead of the series finale. The proposed anthology series from creator Jeff Davis was set to follow a largely new cast in a fresh setting.

“These characters and these stories have hit a peak,” MTV president Chris McCarthy told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “We are talking with Jeff about how do we actually keep that franchise alive. And the beauty of the evolution of media is you can see the series going on through a series of podcasts and then see a resurrection of a new class in a couple years.”

He added: “With Teen Wolf, we have such a beautiful gem. And when you have a creator like Jeff that is such an amazing partner and the fan base that is hungry for more, we’re crazy not to.”

Rumors swirled in September 2017 that Posey was attached to star in a spinoff scheduled to drop in 2019 after a casting credit showed up on his IMDb profile. However, the listing was later deleted.

There is still hope, though. The actor admitted to Us that the revival premise is not dead: “I don’t think so.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber