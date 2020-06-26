The pack is back! The Teen Wolf cast reunited virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic to spill secrets about the show — from their favorite episodes to who was the biggest problem on the set.

Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Dylan Sprayberry, Arden Cho, Cody Christian, Melissa Ponzio, Linden Ashby, Orny Adams, Khylin Rhambo, Max Carver, Charlie Carver, Ian Bohen and creator Jeff Davis participated in the chat on Friday, June 26. Tyler Hoechlin, Colton Haynes, Crystal Reed and JR Bourne were notably missing.

The actors reflected on their favorite episodes from the series, with Posey giving his vote to the season 3 arc in which O’Brien’s character, Stiles, turned dark while possessed by the Nogitsune. The Jane the Virgin alum, 28, said the scenes were both beautiful and sad.

Bohen, for his part, pointed out the season 3 episode “Motel California,” in which the teens get stuck at a motel where strange things start happening.

Ashby, 60, and Davis agreed that the series premiere was one of their favorites, while the executive producer also applauded the finale episodes. He did, however, note how difficult it was to write and shoot the finales.

The cast then had the opportunity to guess where their characters would be today. “It’d be cool if he stayed on the path of like hero and I don’t know, the president or some s–t? But I think he was pretty stressed out. I think he needs a break,” Posey explained of his character, Scott. “I think he needs to live in his 20s for a little bit ‘cause I think that he takes a little break from everything and just goes to Hawaii and just like lives there and relaxes for f–king five years or something like that?”

The Truth or Dare star also hoped that Stiles would be his stepbrother in the present day. “He has his stepbrother and his stepdad and his mom there, and we’re like making macaroni salad and barbecue, and we’re surfing,” he suggested. “He needs to take a step back and take everything in.”

As for O’Brien, he was on the same page. “I would like for him to have taken over as sheriff. Linden, I mean if you’re cool with being retired at this point,” he said of Stiles. “I like the fact that I took over the sheriff’s spot for Beacon Hills, and I refuse to drive a squad car. I drive the Jeep. And me and Tyler are stepbrothers and that’s what we always wanted to be. What a life.”

The Maze Runner star, 28, and Roden, 33, did not provide an update on Stydia, but the actress predicted Lydia would be hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Hennig, 33, thought Malia might be “playing both” Scott and Stiles and working as a prison guard.

