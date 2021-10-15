It’s been 24 years since I Know What You Did Last Summer landed in theaters — and now it’s back as a TV series. The film, which debuted in 1997 and was loosely based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, follows four friends who are stalked by a killer one year after they accidentally kill a man in a car accident and leave him for dead.

Starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr., the horror flick went on to become a cult classic — so much so, that it led to a TV series of the same name.

In October 2021, the first four episodes of the series debuted on Amazon. The show, created by Sara Goodman, is circled around the same premise, as a group of friends returns home to their small town in Hawaii one year after accidentally killing someone in a car crash after a wild night.

“I read the pilot script. And I didn’t know what I’d think,” the film’s screenwriter, Kevin Williamson, told Us Weekly exclusively in October. “It made me a believer. I can’t wait to watch. I really liked the twist. I really thought that was cool, and so I’m excited to see that.”

The original cast also approved, surprising the new actors during a virtual New York Comic Con panel ahead of the premiere.

“Hi, this is Ryan Phillippe, and I just wanna say I can’t wait for the series, and I know this new cast is gonna absolutely kill it — or be killed. I was,” the Cruel Intentions star, 47, quipped during a video message at the time. “If I learned anything, it’s that you always have to be prepared to run for your life, especially if you have a car chasing you and you’re on foot.”

In September, the Big Sky actor told Us that he feels “ancient” that the movie is being reimagined, but still thrilled.

“The fact that they’re remaking projects you’ve been in. But also there’s another part of you that is very kind of complemented by it,” Phillippe said. “And the fact that something that you did has stood the test of time and it’s still relevant and people still enjoy it, and it finds a new audience every year, it’s cool.”

Scroll down for everything to know about the new series: