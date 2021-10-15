What are you waiting for? It’s time to find out what the cast of I Know What You Did Last Summer has done since they burst onto screens in 1997, continuing the trend of teen slasher films started by Scream the year before.

Directed by Jim Gillespie and written by Kevin Williamson, who also wrote Scream, the movie followed a group of North Carolina teens who accidentally hit a pedestrian while driving. They decide to dump the body and never discuss what happened, but one year later, they start receiving mysterious notes from someone who seems to know what they did.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, who played Julie James, told Us Weekly in August 2018 that fans occasionally still come up to her to quote her most famous line from the film.

“Every Halloween, I’ll be wherever with friends in different neighborhoods and somebody will have a little too much of something while they’re trick or treating, and they’ll come around the corner and be like, ‘What are you waiting for, huh?’” she said at the time. “I’m like, ‘Not you buddy, keep moving. Keep moving.’ It’s really funny, it makes me laugh!”

According to the Party of Five alum, the iconic scene was directed by a “kid” who won a contest to come to set and participate in the making of the movie. “I have no idea where he is, but he’s like, ‘I want her to stand in the street and turn around and just scream, ‘What are you waiting for, huh?’” she told Us in 2018. “I was literally like, ‘Are you kidding me right now? This is what I’m gonna do? OK. This was a great idea.’”

In October 2021, Amazon premiered a TV series based on the Lois Duncan novel that inspired the original film. During a panel discussion that month at New York Comic Con, some of the original cast dropped by to give the new project their blessing.

“I just wanna say I can’t wait for the series, and I know this new cast is gonna absolutely kill it — or be killed,” Ryan Phillippe joked. “I was. If I learned anything, it’s that you always have to be prepared to run for your life, especially if you have a car chasing you and you’re on foot.”

