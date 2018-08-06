It’s been 21 years since I Know What You Did Last Summer hit the big screen, but one scene stays with Jennifer Love Hewitt everywhere she goes.

About mid-way through the slasher film, Hewitt’s character Julie yells into the air, “What are you waiting for, huh?” and it has since become one of the most popular GIFs on the internet.

However, there’s a story behind that scene that many don’t know.

“That scene was actually directed by a kid who won a contest to come on and create a moment for the movie, and it became the biggest part of the movie,” the actress, 39, who just joined Fox’s 9-1-1 told Us in our suite at the Television Critics’ Association press tour. “I have no idea where he is but he’s like I want her to stand in the street and turn around and just scream ‘What are you waiting for, huh?’ I was literally like, ‘Are you kidding me right now? This is what I’m gonna do? OK. This was a great idea.’”

However, she added, after seeing it, the scene really worked and fans still really love it.

“Every Halloween, I’ll be wherever with friends in different neighborhoods and somebody will have a little too much of something while they’re trick or treating and they’ll come around the corner and be like, ‘What are you waiting for, huh?’ I’m like, ‘Not you buddy, keep moving. Keep moving,’” she said. “It’s really funny, it makes me laugh!”

She also joked that if they ever remade the movie, she has the perfect part for herself.

“I’m gonna be the creepy old lady who’s still turning around in the street screaming into the air and the kids are gonna hit me,” she joked. “That’s gonna be my part in the next movie!”

Jennifer Love Hewitt makes her 9-1-1 debut on the season 2 premiere on Fox Sunday, September 23, at 8 p.m. ET.

