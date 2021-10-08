Original I Know What You Did Last Summer Cast Crashes NY Comic Con Watch

Passing the torch! Ahead of the premiere of Amazon Prime’s I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series, the cast of the original movie gave their blessing to the new cast.

During a panel discussion at New York Comic Con on Friday, October 8, the actors were told that some superfans would be dropping by via video chat to ask them a few questions about the new show. The fans, however, turned out to be Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Jennifer Love Hewitt, all of whom starred in the original 1997 film.

“I welcome all of you as the new generation of I Know What You Did Last Summer, and I know you guys are gonna do a great job repping it,” Prinze Jr., 45, told the cast. He then asked which one of them was the biggest prankster on set, as he was the person “capable of pulling off pranks and scares on every single cast member” when he filmed the original.

No one confessed to any misdeeds, but Brianne Tju said she frequently ended up in the crosshairs of her castmates. “I think everyone just picked on me,” she joked. “I just get scared easily, so I’m an easy target.”

Gellar, 44, was the next guest to drop by, asking the actors how they would handle “a killer haircut, or any other curveball a killer might throw” their way. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum met Prinze Jr., whom she wed in 2002, while filming the teen slasher hit. The couple share daughter Charlotte, 11, and son Rocky, 9.

After Gellar’s appearance, the new IKWYDLS guard seemed a little starstruck.

“Honestly, I just feel honored,” Madison Iseman said in response to the Scream 2 star’s question. “We’re so proud of this, and it’s coming from such an iconic movie and an iconic universe. And we feel very lucky to be a part of it, so getting their approval is kind of everything.”

Iseman, 24, nervously asked if any other surprise guests would be coming, only to find out that Phillippe, 47, and Hewitt, 42, were up next.

“Hi, this is Ryan Phillippe, and I just wanna say I can’t wait for the series, and I know this new cast is gonna absolutely kill it — or be killed,” the Cruel Intentions star joked. “I was. If I learned anything, it’s that you always have to be prepared to run for your life, especially if you have a car chasing you and you’re on foot.”

Last month, the Stop-Loss actor told Us Weekly that he and his former castmates are “super excited” about the new show. “Part of it makes you feel ancient,” he added. “The fact that they’re remaking projects you’ve been in. But also there’s another part of you that is very kind of complimented by it. And the fact that something that you did has stood the test of time and it’s still relevant and people still enjoy it, and it finds a new audience every year, it’s cool.”

The 9-1-1 star, for her part, wished the new cast luck with the new show, adding that she was “excited” it’s finally hitting TV screens. “If they had asked me years ago what I thought about it, I would of course have said, ‘What are you waiting for, huh?'” she quipped, referencing her famous line.

Like the original movie, the new show is based on the 1973 Lois Duncan novel of the same name, which follows a group of teenagers one year after a fatal car accident changes their lives forever. The series is not a sequel to the movies, and will instead be a contemporary take on the franchise.

I Know What You Did Last Summer premieres on Amazon Prime Friday, October 15.