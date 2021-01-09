2000s Teen Movie Heartthrobs: Where Are They Now?

Attention anyone who had posters of the cute guys from Bring It On, Raise Your Voice or Sleepover on your wall growing up: We have an update on your favorite leading men of the 2000s.

Oliver James Hutson made a name for himself starring opposite Amanda Bynes in 2003’s What a Girl Wants and Hilary Duff in 2004’s Raise Your Voice. Jesse Bradford, meanwhile, managed to make brushing your teeth sexy as Cliff in 2000’s Bring It On, which also starred Kirsten Dunst.

“I loved that it was a wordless scene and it creates this tension … they clearly have feelings for each other and it’s this weird banter that really plays out through the way they brush their teeth!” director Peyton Reed told Entertainment Weekly in 2015. “There’s a moment where Kirsten kind of blocks her spitting [the toothpaste] and it was just really cute, and I was really pleased with the chemistry they had in that scene together.”

Starring in 2003’s Freaky Friday and 2004’s A Cinderella Story, it’s safe to say Chad Michael Murray earned the right to give a “PSA for High School Heartthrobs” during an interview with E! News in July 2019. (Not to mention his appearances in Gilmore Girls and Dawson’s Creek and starring on the first six seasons of One Tree Hill.)

“I have graduated from playing the high school heartthrob and I would be doing a disservice if I didn’t show some insight I learned along the way,” he began before referencing A Cinderella Story, which also starred Duff. “One thing you absolutely should not do is run off the field during your football game just to kiss a girl in the stands you’ve been Catfishing for weeks. You will lose your dignity and your friends and probably the game. Just wait until the game is over, OK?”

He added, “And if you go to a masquerade ball and the girl you see almost every day is wearing a small mask … and her entire face is exposed, but you still can’t recognize her, you should probably see an eye doctor!”

Murray went on to reference Freaky Friday, the 2003 film he appeared in with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.

“If you have a crush on your classmates’ mom, act on it and then get rejected, don’t start dating her daughter,” he said. “There is a whole high school full of girls out there, figure it out!”

Scroll through for an update on your favorite 2000s movie stars: